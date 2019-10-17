WATCH: Patrick Sullivan on the Brexit: Endgame

The Commentator's Political Editor, Patrick Sullivan was on Pakistan's Indus News earlier today.

On 17 October 2019 15:12

EXCLUSIVE - Watch our Political Editor as he gives his exclusive take on Boris Johnson's New Brexit Deal.

 

 

 

