Governor Weld to challenge Trump
Bill Weld thinks he can cause a political earthquake with an upset win in February's New Hampshire Primary.
President Trump has a challenger for the Republican Presidential nomination; former Governor of Massachusetts Bill Weld. Weld is hoping for an upset in the first in the nation Presidential Primary being held in the neighbouring State of New Hampshire on Tuesday 11th February 2020. Voters registered as Independents are allowed to vote in the New Hampshire Republican Primary and former Governor Weld is counting on them to cross over in order to cause a stunning upset.
