Joe Walsh plans to upset Trump in Iowa

Former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh is running against President Trump for the Republican Presidential nomination. Walsh used to be a visible member of the House Freedom Caucus when he served in Congress. He now thinks that the Republican Party has lost its way and he admits that he used to be part of the problem.

Congressman Walsh is focusing his attention on the first in the nation Presidential contest in Iowa on Monday 3rd February 2020. He is hoping a strong showing in the Iowa caucuses will make Republicans aware that President Trump has an opponent. As there is no Presidential contest between the New Hampshire Primary on February 11th 2020 and Super Tuesday on March 3rd 2020 that would give him 3 weeks to campaign in the Super Tuesday States.