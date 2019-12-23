Van Drew Joins Republican Party

The Democratic Party loses a Congressman.

One of the Democrats who voted against both articles of impeachment on Wednesday detected to the Republican Party on Thursday. New Jersey Congressman Jeff Van Drew was facing a potentially tough Democratic Primary, although he remains very popular with voters in his district overall. With the support of President Trump and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, Rep. Van. Drew should win the nomination to contest his seat again, this time as a Republican, with ease. The New Jersey Republican Party will be holding their primary on June 2nd 2020.

