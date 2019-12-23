Gabbard's Impeachment Gamble

When the United States House of Representatives voted on articles of impeachment this week, only 2 Democrats voted against the article against President Trump for abuse of power and only 3 Democrats voted against the article against President Trump for obstruction of Congress. One Democrat did not cast an up or down vote on either article of impeachment. Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii voted “present” twice.

Rep. Gabbard is also running for the Democratic Presidential nomination. She has come under fire from the Democratic establishment for her willingness to appear on Fox News shows like “Tucker Carlson Tonight”. Some fear that she is planning to bolt the Democratic Party and run for President as an Independent. Gabbard has denied these claims.