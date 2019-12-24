Doug Ford is a Dog Person

Ontario Premier Doug Ford faced tough questions from the Toronto Sun newspaper recently. The toughest question, likely the toughest for any Canadian politician was whether he preferred hockey or football. The Premier chose hockey, although he has played and enjoys both.

When asked whether he was a cat person, or a dog person Premier Ford said that he was a dog person. This was primarily because he has 4 cats; he claimed his wife had too many cats and they drive him nuts! He did say that even though he was a dog person he loved cats too.

Related Boris Unchained

When asked the best thing about having 4 daughters; Premier Ford touchingly replied, “They always take care of their Dad. Always. They put you on a pedestal and they treat you like gold.”