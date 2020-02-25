Mike Pence's Fireside Chat

Yesterday, during an interview at the White House, U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence explained where he thought the battlelines would be in the upcoming Presidential election. Vice-President Pence told the audience from the conservative Hoover Institution:

“This coming election is going to be a choice between two world views. The Democratic frontrunner today believes in socialism; in a command and control economy. But I couldn’t be more proud to be Vice-President of the United States to a President who believes in freedom and free markets. And we are going to make this election a choice between freedom and socialism. And I have every confidence the American people will choose freedom, once again. “

Watch the fireside chat:

Patrick Sullivan is the Political Editor of The Commentator @PatJSullivan