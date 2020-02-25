Bernard Sanders: Consistently Communist

Bernard Sanders has caused great pain amongst the Cuban-American community with his foolish comments about Fidel Castro and his despotic regime in Cuba.

Senator Bernard Sanders (I-VT) is the first socialist since Henry Wallace (FDR’s second vice-president) to have a realistic, if long shot, chance of becoming President of the United States.

With his status as frontrunner for the Democratic Presidential nomination secured, following his victory in the Nevada caucus, had come increased scrutiny.

In an interview with 60 minutes, which aired on CBS, last Sunday evening, Sen. Sanders was asked about some comments he had made in the 1980s about Fidel Castro and his regime. The comments were laudatory. Instead of trying to walk the comments back, the self-professed Democratic Socialist, doubled-down saying:

“We’re very opposed to the authoritarian nature of Cuba but, you know, it’s unfair to simply say everything is bad. You know, when Fidel Castro came into office; you know what he did? He had a massive literacy program. Is that a bad thing?”

This caused a lot of upset to the Cuban-American community in South Florida. Many have first-hand experience of the horrors of the Castro regime. If they don’t, they will have a close friend or family member who does. To many outside of the community, the Cuban “revolution” is something from the history books; a relic of cold war long gone. But to those who had to flee the country of their ancestors so that their families could live in freedom, the wound is still fresh and compounded that for them Cuba is quite literally so near and yet so far.

This is something that the Vermont Senator still cannot comprehend and what is much worse is that he was an apologist for evil at a time when it looked that evil might win. Even knowing what he now knows, a result of the near-collapse of communism worldwide and sunlight shining upon previously sealed records, Bernard Sanders remains unapologetic. Even worse he is trying to sell the old snake oil to a generation too young to have witnessed the poisonous effects of socialism put into practice.

Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fl) whose family had to flee Castro’s Cuba said upon hearing of Sen. Sanders most recent comments regarding the Cuban dictator:

“Bernie Sanders, a Democratic Socialist, is socialist is going to be the Democratic nominee for President. And that’s a really big deal. Because Democratic Socialism sounds benign, but at the core of Democratic Socialism is Marxism.”

Senator Sanders stood by his idiotic comments at a CNN Town Hall, last night saying:

“The truth is the truth and that’s what happened in the first years of the Castro regime.”

The Senator from Vermont is, of course, wrong. The truth is that he should never become President.

Patrick Sullivan is the Political Editor of The Commentator @PatJSullivan