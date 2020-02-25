Democrats Ahead in Arizona

New polling for the 2020 Arizona Senate race released by Highground Consulting over the weekend shows that the Democrats would win the Senate seat that once belonging to 1964 Republican Presidential nominee, Barry Goldwater, if the election were to held today.

The Democrats have an extremely strong candidate in former Space Shuttle Commander and former U.S. Navy Captain Mark Kelly. Kelly is also the husband of former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords who was the victim of a horrific assassination attempt in 2011. The couple have subsequently been active and vocal campaigners against gun violence.

The incumbent Republican Senator, Martha McSally also narrowly lost a race for the U.S. Senate in 2018 but was appointed to the State’s other Senate seat by the State’s Republican Governor, Doug Ducey after his initial appointment (former Sen. Jon Kyl) to fill the Senate seat left vacant by the passing of Sen. John McCain resigned.

Patrick Sullivan is the Political Editor of The Commentator @PatJSullivan