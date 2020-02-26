Why a Mini-Mike Presidency would lead to a Little Britain

Ultimately, the fate of Brexit is out of Boris Johnson’s hands.

When it comes to regulation and trade, the endgame for our government is to move the UK to being in sync with Canada, rather than the EU.

Boris Johnson has often touted the perfect trade agreement between the UK and the EU as being Canada Plus.

He might be looking to emulate the Canadian model in another way.

Dominic Raab was appointed Foreign Secretary on 24th July 2019.

Two weeks later he was in Canada and then Mexico.

These were important early trips in his tenure as Foreign Secretary.

I wouldn’t be surprised if the careless whispers in the corridors of power, about the UK possibly signing onto the freshly-minted and newly ratified USMCA (United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement) soon turn into a full-blown national conversation.

If Britain were to join the USMCA, it would have significantly more negotiating power when it comes to getting an ideal Canada Plus trade agreement with the European Union.

We are very lucky, in that President Trump is a true friend of the British people.

In fact, Donald Trump stood with the silent majority of Britons who voted for Brexit, whilst elitist liberals yakking it up in the posh Gentleman’s Clubs of Mayfair tried to drown out their voices.

The historic movements which gave us Brexit and President Trump made sure that the forgotten people, on both sides of the Atlantic, would be forgotten no more.

Today, Boris Johnson is living the life he loves and loving the life he lives, as the Easy Rider of politics.

Boris goes into the opening salvos of trade negotiations, against the entrenched bureaucracy of the EU, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the author of The Art of the Deal.

Unfortunately, there is one person who is actively seeking to turn all our great achievements to dust with the snap of his figures.

If the America people decide to elect Michael Bloomberg as their President, this November, Brexit will come to be regarded as a historical blip.

Thought to consider himself one of the Masters of the Universe; Michael Bloomberg is the 77-year-old, former 3-term Mayor of New York City, who also runs a financial services, software and mass media company named after himself.

Unlike President Trump, his main tower is only informally known as Bloomberg Tower, so for a really smart guy he is missing a trick there.

According to Forbes, he is currently the 9th richest person in the world, so he doesn’t miss many tricks.

In October 2017, he said of the Brexit vote that “it’s really hard to understand what a country that was doing so well wanted to ruin it”.

He also said “It [Brexit] was not a smart thing to do and getting out of it is going to be very difficult and it’ll be very painful. It will hurt industries. People are already taking space in other cities over there [Europe], us included”.

As he continued with his comments, it became obvious that he considered Brexit to be an existential threat to the European Union, an institution that has made his personal accumulation of vast wealth much easier.

His comments give a clear indication for how a President Bloomberg would treat any UK-EU trade negotiation.

Mayor Bloomberg told the audience at the 2017 Hub Week that “If they [Britain] don’t pay a penalty, everyone else would drop out, in addition. So, they [Britain] can’t get as good a deal as they had before.”

If the United States were to make a wrong turn with Michael Bloomberg, then all the leverage that comes along with the American Presidency would be at the disposal of Mike’s EU and Davos chums.

This would put the faceless men that run Brussels in the driving seat for the vital last weeks of the transition period.

Boris Johnson would find the final stretch of the year driving down the Highway to Hell with the additionally headache of having a President Bloomberg acting as a roadblock to the UK joining the USMCA.

If Bloomberg is elected, Downing Street will not be a fun place for Boris to stay.

Fortunately, for those of us working to make a big success out of Brexit, a new Rasmussen poll, released Monday, shows 45% of Americans thinking their country was heading in the right direction.

In comparison, under 30% of Americans consistently said their country was heading in the right direction throughout President Obama’s final year in office.

Bloomberg is in the process of managing a hostile takeover of the Democratic Party and, despite a dodgy first debate performance, still has a good chance of being their eventual Presidential nominee.

Since entering the Democratic Presidential race three months ago, he has spent in excess of $419 on campaign advertising.

That is already more than Barack Obama spent in his entire 2012 re-election campaign.

Michael Bloomberg is well aware than money is the mother’s milk of politics and he has deeper pockets than most.

He is providing a $10 million financial life-preserver for endangered House Democrats.

Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi was delighted with the donation.

This is not the first gift that House Democrats have received from Mayor Bloomberg.

He spent around $100 million on Congressional races in the 2018 US Midterms, which saw the Democrats take control of the House of Representatives from the Republicans.

I suspect that he has been planning on purchasing the Democratic Party as his new vehicle for quite some time.

Mike’s money might be able to buy him the Democratic nomination but President Trump’s record of results for the people is something he will never be able to buy.

Bloomberg is a very real and present danger to Britain, Boris and Brexit but I have faith that the American people in their wisdom will keep this NASCAR President in the driving seat.

The fate of our nation lies in their hands.

Thankfully, they haven’t got tired of winning yet, and neither have we.

I’m looking forward to our jumping into the USMCA car during a Donald Trump’s second term.

Patrick Sullivan is the Political Editor of The Commentator @PatJSullivan