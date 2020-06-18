Project Fear scaremongers still lost in denial

'Despite Brexit’ has been the favourite caveat used by the media for the last 4 years every time a piece of good news has hit the headlines - whether this is the economy growing, to unemployment falling (prior to the COVID-19 lockdown).

However, even now, after so many ‘Project Fear’ scare stories were proven false, many still refuse to accept they were wrong, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

Just this month we have seen firm commitments to the United Kingdom from car manufacturer Nissan, after deciding to to close a factory in Barcelona in December 2020, instead moving production and investment to their massive Sunderland factory in the North East – which is the same one which many were claiming would be closed after a vote to Leave 4 years ago

Yes, manufacturers want a Free Trade Deal with the European Union if possible, however, the bosses at Nissan still chose to focus on the UK, even with the potential for a No Deal with the EU.

More excellent news from the manufacturing sector was only confirmed last week, when multinational consumer goods company, Unilever, abandoned plans for a split headquarters between London and Rotterdam in favour of a single HQ based solely in London. Once again contrary to previous doom and gloom - and with the end of the Transition Period on the horizon - businesses are clearly choosing the UK as a better home than the EU, where they would be restricted by burdensome regulations from Brussels.

For the last decade - and since the Vote to Leave - the EU has been pushing to try and force companies to actually leave the UK in favour of basing their businesses inside EU Member States. These efforts have grown even more aggressive recently. Just last week, Michel Barnier, the EU’s Chief Brexit Negotiator, said: “London should not be a European financial hub after Brexit”.

This could not be further from the truth - no matter how hard Barnier and Remainers in this country wish it to be the case. London still achieved record levels of investment in the City prior to the COVID-19 crisis. Time and again the EU has failed to draw companies into the heart of the European project - instead they prefer the freedom and established connections to the rest of the world which is only available to them by being based in London. Frankfurt and Paris simply cannot compete.

Looking to the future, the abject lies of ‘Project Fear’ are continually being exposed. With the UK now being targeted as the future base for a massive expansion from the Tesla manufacturing group, which is accelerating the world's transition to sustainable energy with electric cars, solar panels and integrated renewable energy solutions for homes, the company has also just become the most valuable car manufacturer in the world.

Their focus on the UK as the base for their expansion from California, shows just why the UK is so attractive to businesses the world over. Our world-leading science sector and established record in manufacturing, is not going anywhere. This success has nothing to do with our membership of the EU and everything to do with our mentality towards and capacity for scientific innovation.

These are just a sample of the success the UK has had in the 4 years since we voted to Leave, yet the majority of those within the Remain argument are still pushing the false narratives of ‘Project Fear’ – and they have vast amounts of money behind them from those who benefit from our EU Membership.

Thankfully some – like the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) - now seem to have stepped up to reject calls for a further extension to the Transition Period. However, other organisations such as Best for Britain are still refusing to accept they are wrong.

‘Despite Brexit’ can only go on for so long. There is no doubt in my mind the road after Brexit will not be a completely smooth one – especially considering the effects of COVID-19 - and there will be challenges to the economy whether we Leave with or without a comprehensive Free Trade Deal.

However, one thing is certain - the ‘Project Fear’ arguments of the Remain campaigns have been proven to be false and now we, as a nation, must get on to fully Get Britain Out of the EU at the end of this year so we can deliver on the overwhelming possibilities for our global future which will come with this prize of our freedom.

Jayne Adye is the Director of the leading cross-party grassroots Eurosceptic campaign Get Britain Out