Sunday Sample
Political Editor, Patrick Sullivan provides a sampling of the best of the weekend's opinion editorials.
These are my recommended reads from the opinion pages this weekend: -
Frank Bruni – Why Biden Needs a Landslide Just to Win
The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board – Counting the Cost of Britain’s Lockdown
Sidney Blumenthal – How Donald Trump canceled the Republican Party
John Rentoul – Mass unemployment is the next problem that Boris Johnson should have seen coming
Tim Shipman – Covid-scarred No. 10 sees Brexit no deal as a doddle
Peter Hitchens – Were holiday-wrecking quarantines worth it? Even the Government haven’t a clue.
Ruth Edwards MP – It’s time to accelerate the roll out of electric vehicles
Noah Rothman – The Democrats Ignored the Riots, But the Republicans Won’t
Ronald Brownstein – The Missing Piece in Biden’s Convention Speech
Howard Fineman – Joe Biden’s overtly religious campaign
Patrick Sullivan is Political Editor of The Commentator @PatJSullivan
