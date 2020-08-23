Sunday Sample

These are my recommended reads from the opinion pages this weekend: -

Frank Bruni – Why Biden Needs a Landslide Just to Win

The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board – Counting the Cost of Britain’s Lockdown

Sidney Blumenthal – How Donald Trump canceled the Republican Party

John Rentoul – Mass unemployment is the next problem that Boris Johnson should have seen coming

Tim Shipman – Covid-scarred No. 10 sees Brexit no deal as a doddle

Peter Hitchens – Were holiday-wrecking quarantines worth it? Even the Government haven’t a clue.

Ruth Edwards MP – It’s time to accelerate the roll out of electric vehicles

Noah Rothman – The Democrats Ignored the Riots, But the Republicans Won’t

Ronald Brownstein – The Missing Piece in Biden’s Convention Speech

Howard Fineman – Joe Biden’s overtly religious campaign

Patrick Sullivan is Political Editor of The Commentator @PatJSullivan