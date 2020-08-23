Features Focus
Political Editor, Patrick Sullivan provides a selection of the week's best features.
These are my recommended reads of the week’s best feature articles from across the web:
Politico – Biden is already forming a government. Here is what it would look like.
The Washington Post – The Burden of Tim Scott
The Wall Street Journal - Lance Armstrong, Ryan Lochte and the Marketing of Controversy
The New York Times – Inside the Boogaloo: America’s Extremely Online Extremists
The Observer: “It was an act of principle”: The Covid doctor who quit over Cummings
The Atlantic - The Pandemic Isn’t a Death Knell for Populism
The New Republic - Joe Biden’s Great Reclamation Project
New York - America Is Drowning in Joblessness — and Swimming in Cash
Vox - The UK used a formula to predict students’ scores for canceled exams. Guess who did well.
The New Yorker – Can Biden’s Center Hold
Patrick Sullivan is Political Editor of The Commentator @PatJSullivan
- Does socialism work? A classroom experiment
- REVEALED: Claudia Lawrence ‘Mystery Man’ CCTV enhanced in cold case review
- Lanistar hits £150m valuation with £15m investment from Milaya Capital on course to becoming £1bn fintech
- Why do smart people still choose Keynes over Hayek?
- So, how many did Communism kill?
