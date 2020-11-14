No long-term with Us v.s. Them strategy

Jubilation spread, following the departure of Dominic Cummings from No.10. Like everyone, I WhatsApped a number of friends to spread the news. A conservative-leaning friend, but someone who has been equally torn about supporting the party offered up concern that his departure ‘wouldn’t help the party get another majority’.

To a degree he is right, but as we have now learnt in abundance over recent week – a divisive political strategy doesn’t work long term.

Cummings is ‘heroic’ in creating ‘Get Brexit done’, spreading fear amongst the most vulnerable that without a Conservative Majority swarms of others will be invited to take the livelihoods of the most vulnerable. “BUT IT’S NOT ABOUT IMMIGRATION” chant the sycophants that have bought into the choir.

I’d love to believe that the everyday Joe, like me, looks to leave the European Union to have more economic freedom and believes in the lowest common denomination of power, but let’s face it – they don’t. The politics of us vs. them may rally the troops and help secure a majority, but as a long term strategy it is completely unviable.

As in the same breath of rallying up support, divisions are formed within the party, and politics as a whole becomes divisive, opening the door for Labour to take on the moderates and swing voters. As with the recent US elections, Trump’s recent defeat is testament to this.

Yes, “IT WAS THE GREATEST TURNOUT AND TRUMP GOT HUGE LEVELS OF SUPPORT”. However, the unprecedented levels of turnout suggest something greater in play, no less than a battle for the soul of the United States. The nation, such as it is, addressing questions such as ‘do we wish to be racist as a nation?’, ‘do we tolerate misogyny or not?’. And as we have seen, the voters came out in force. The decisiveness of the nation, spurred especially those under 40 to vote against the Republicans.

It may be tempting to argue that the Conservative party does not need the young vote, – correction, this is exactly the group of people any party should be attracting or vying for and at the very least not alienating. I shouldn’t need to tell you that these voters do grow up, but often it doesn’t seem to occur to many!

The Conservative Party has a lot of making up to do with younger, more moderate voters and Europhiles centre-right. For the next 15-20 years the party will have left a bitter taste in the mouths of these voters while they take time to digest the divisive nature of Brexit. The fallout from this turbulent year will not settle in a hurry.

Boris’ strategy led by Cummings will be remembered for Barnard Castle-gate, hypocrisy and test-the-water leaks from Number 10 when it comes to strategy. Coupled with this, there is a growing number of disenfranchised politicians within his ranks, who have felt left out of government and as a consequence of Covid, literally shut out from the institution.

Cummings’ successor will be afforded some lenience, but let’s face it, they will be handed a poisoned chalice. The implications of Covid 19 are huge and long term, we are just in the infancy of an economic recession, not to mention a huge mental health crisis as a consequence of being locked up.

For Boris to rise, a more considered, responsive and bold approach is required, along with the healing of divisions within the party as a result of Cummings’ grip on number 10.

Aceil Haddad is a freelance PR consultant, who specialises in Property and Regeneration. She is also the head of comms for Pregnant Then Screwed along with supporting a range of other charities, social enterprises with strategic and communications advice. @aceil