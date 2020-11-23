How Trumpian anti-Brexit campaigners look today

One might well question the way in which Donald Trump is going about it, but the President does have every right to pursue legal challenges against possible voter fraud – as well as other areas of contention - following the preliminary result of the 2020 American Presidential Election.

However, if you listened to much of the mainstream media and the establishment in this country - especially those who backed Remain in the EU Referendum - you would be led to believe that what the President is doing brings democracy into disrepute.

It seems the memories of these objectors are failing them, as they conveniently forget that they spent most of the last 4 years doing everything within their power to disrespect the result of our EU Referendum in 2016. At least with President Trump there seem to be some grounds for challenging the result, though nothing that could overturn the actual outcome.

But when compared to the reasoning of those who backed Remain and who tried to cancel the Brexit Referendum result, President Trump has a far better hand. Who can forget the accusations against the 17.4 million people who voted to Leave the European Union, simply because a bus was supposed to have told them to? Or that showing the gross amount of money which we send to the EU every week was somehow wrong or untrue, and that this meant we should ignore the result?

The irony, of course, is that since 2016 we have seen, time and again, it was those campaigning for Remain who were more in the wrong when it came to manipulating data and breaching electoral law to try and gain an unfair advantage, with campaign collusion and coordination commonplace.

However, the UK has never seen the scale of electoral incompetence we are witnessing in this US election. The enormous size of the country makes the entire process a difficult beast to control, but the idea that vote counters would simply stop counting and take a day off for administration purposes as happened in Nevada, is a completely baffling one. The counters in Sunderland over here could teach them a thing or two.

Let me be clear though, I really believe all parties or individuals have the right to question and examine the results of elections. This is the only way we can ensure that final outcomes are free and fair. Even if they do not overturn the overall result as has been the case in Pennsylvania these conversations looking at voter fraud and other malpractice need to be had.

However, these challenges must be brought in the right and proper manner, based on facts and evidence - something we never saw during the last 4 years of challenges to the Brexit result. What we are experiencing now, with the condemnation of President Trump for questioning the declarations of victory for Joe Biden, is nothing short of blatant hypocrisy from those on the Remain side.

If they truly believe what Donald Trump is doing right now is wrong, then they all owe a huge apology to the Great British Public for the years they spent trying to undermine the decision to Get Britain Out of the European Union.

As a country, we can disagree and debate. But hypocrisy on this scale is something which should not be allowed to fester in our own political conversations.

Jayne Adye is the Director of the leading grassroots, cross-Party, Eurosceptic campaign Get Britain Out